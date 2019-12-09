It’s a shame we’re not living in a republic, but on the other hand this means that we can proclaim !!! the kings of the city. Their name can be annoying to pronounce in a regular conversation –“chk-chk-chk”–, but their new song Serbia Drums puts the band back on my playlists with a fresh dance-rock sound. The coronation takes place at Sala Apolo on December 12th. Make sure to come properly dressed to properly undress.