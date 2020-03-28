Betty Ford’s is a classic cocktail bar in El Raval run by Dave Kalucy. We reached out from a Barcelona under quarantine to ask Dave how he’s holding up, how the virus is affecting Betty Ford’s, and how he think we’re going to come out of this crisis. It turns out his daily routine is exhilarating. For more information on the bar, it’s delicious burgers and so on, click here.

The entire series of Corona Diary podcasts are available here on our website, as well as on Spotify and Ivoox.