Dave Kalucy runs this bar called Betty Ford’s. We reached out from a Barcelona under quarantine to ask Dave how he’s holding up, how the virus is affecting Betty Ford’s, and how he thinks we’re going to come out of this crisis. What we got? A play-by-play of Dave’s daily routine. Well, Dave’s and the missus’. And don’t call his kung-fu yoga or he’ll break out of quarantine and kick something with incredibly good technique.

