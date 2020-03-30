Conocidxs con coronavirus: 0

¿Físicamente, cómo de corona-enfermo te encuentras? Estoy bien

How’s that brain of yours? Still thinking things? BBBBBRRRRRAAAAAAIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNN. DAGABAGABAAV GUDAKLAREOUIF!

¿Te has duchado? ¿Tú te has duchado, little lector/a? You dirty bitch, you. You know who you are.

¿Has salido de casa? Oh yeah. Big time! I made a Mad Max style mad dash to Barcelona from Moià before the big(gest) lockdown. Needed to handle mah bizness.

Pelis o series que has visto: Better Call Saul. Or ring Ving (Rhames).

Canciones o grupos que has escuchado: Birds, chirping, in trees. It was a nice day (yesterday).

Comida casera… Un masaman curry con pollo y basmati y un scotch. Yeah, what of it?

Noticias que no deberían pasar desapercibidas: Hallelujah holy shit! Did you know we’re living the end of capitalism? Like, right now. It’s dying RIGHT NOW. Is the corona virus killing it? Let’s find out together.

Me ha cabreado: People dying alone, while their families are next door, or down the street or a short drive away.

Me ha alegrado: Tengo que admitir, conducir a Barcelona un domingo en pleno confinamiento moló pero mucho. Es fácil ver autopistas enteras desiertas en pelis y series de zombies y apocalipsis pero mola mucho más cuando aquel único coche eres tú.

¿Qué habrías hecho hoy si no estuvieras confinadx? Tornar a Barna després de un viatge a Copenhagen per celebrar l’aniversari d’un amic.

Foto del día 15: Saliendo de Barcelona. 7 carriles. Nadie.