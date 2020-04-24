Conocidxs con coronavirus: 0

¿Físicamente, cómo de corona-enfermo te encuentras? Estoy bien.

¿Y espiritualmente? Let’s give it a 70%. Huzzah!

¿Te has duchado? Yes. Yes I have. What of it?

¿Has salido de casa? A bit more than the days before, so that’s nice. It rained a lot up here, though.

Pelis o series que has visto: I cannot tell you how much I dislike Walter White. My question is, did they intentionally write an idiot or just not quite manage to bridge the transition from “good guy” to “bad guy”? So petulant. So slow.

Canciones, grupos o podcasts que has escuchado: Raindrops keep falling on my head… Listened to this very fitting podcast.

Comida casera… Ayer, oven-roasted red cabbage steaks with a pork chop (duroc) and mashed potatoes. Da bomb!

Noticias que no deberían pasar desapercibidas: Nothing comes to mind, la verdad.

Me ha cabreado: Mejor si no digo nada.

Me ha alegrado: We finally started preparing the permanent no-till beds with the new compost.

¿Qué harías ahora mismo si no estuvieras confinadx? Work. Duh. Pero en una oficina, con mi gente.

Foto o vídeo del día 39: