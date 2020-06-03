We’ve been spending a lot of time at home. And cooking loads. But we’ve prepared our standard dishes too many times. If we have to eat ________ (insert that dish you’ve made 25 times during the quarantine) once more we might just end it. Jenny from Mellow Sheng steps in to save our tired palates from our own best intentions.

So, what is Mellow Sheng?

It’s a culinary and cultural platform with emphasis on natural food-making processes, oriental tea culture and Chinese calligraphy. We’re dedicated to living culture.

Why did you choose this dish for us?

I wanted to share an example of how to use kimchi to create a delicious meal, and it’s extra fun and worthwhile with the fresh rice noodles. Plus, kimchi has superpowers.

I don’t have a wok. Should I stop reading this right now?

Don’t stop, keep going.

How should I choose noodles when shopping in Barcelona?

Always check the ingredients list. There shouldn’t be too many words you don’t recognise.

And kimchi?

Look for locally made, unpasteurised kimchi without preservatives and preferably in sustainable packaging.

How to make the rice noodles:

1. Mix all the noodle ingredients well in a bowl and let rest for 30 minutes.

2. Grease the bottom of a pan or cake tin (that can fit inside your steamer) and pour in a thin layer of the rice flour mixture. Steam for 2-3 minutes. Brush the top of the steamed sheet with oil and remove it from the pan. Lay it flat on an oiled surface and let cool.

3. Repeat step 2 until the noodle mixture is used up. Cut the cooled rice noodle sheets in the width you prefer. Use straight away or refrigerate up to 1 day.

How to make the stir fry:

1. Heat up a wok or large pan over medium high heat and sear the pork until golden. Add the kimchi and stir fry for 2 min.

2. Add the rice wine, kimchi juice and the fresh noodles and stir fry over high heat until the noodles are lightly charred. Pour the egg evenly over them and allow to cook for 20 seconds before stirring again. Toss the wok a couple times to distribute the ingredients evenly and, it’s ready to serve!

3. Drizzle some sesame oil over it and sprinkle the spring onions on top. Enjoy!

A couple extra tips:

1. Use stacked bamboo steamers to steam multiple sheets at the same time.

2. Pork fat balances really well with the acidity of kimchi, but you can replace it with other proteins of your liking. Kimchi goes well with anything!