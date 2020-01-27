I’m not a big fan of staying out too late, but I am willing to destroy my Sunday morning to be able to dance to the most recent Digitalism release, “JPEG”. The German duo will be performing at Razz on February, 15th, with strong beats to dance to with your eyes wide shut. I’m also waiting anxiously to hear “Pogo” again, one of my favorite songs ever, heavily featured in all of my party playlists.