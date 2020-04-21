Conocidxs con coronavirus: 0

¿Físicamente, cómo de corona-enfermo te encuentras? Estoy bien.

¿Y espiritualmente? Bueno, bien.

¿Te has duchado? No, pero hoy tengo una excusa.

¿Has salido de casa? Sí, un poco demasiado.

Pelis o series que has visto: Ayer mucho Outer Banks. Es un Goonies de 2020 con niñxs guapxs.

Canciones, grupos o podcasts que has escuchado: Nada de nada.

Comida casera… Hicimos hamburguesas de ternera ecológica porque hacía falta. Jonesing.

Noticias que no deberían pasar desapercibidas: I drove a small tractor off a cliff and almost killed myself. That’s my news.

Me ha cabreado: Fucking up big time with my sweet, red little garden tractor.

Me ha alegrado: Being alive still? Yeah, that.

¿Qué harías ahora mismo si no estuvieras confinadx? I’d be working, duh.

Foto o vídeo del día 36: Buf. I saved myself jumping off of it and grabbing the nearest little oak tree, pinching and bruising the fuck out of my entire left leg, had a panic attack right after, passed out on the forest floor, could’t catch my breath, thought I was having a seizure, couldn’t move my hands and freaked the fuck out. THE FUCK OUT. Everything’s okay, except for the tractor and my tendency to syncope-fuerte in moments of acute stress and anxiety. I’m not long for this world.