Mark Dix collaborates, pero big time, in Flea Market Barcelona, independent record label markets, Radio Primavera Sound and more. We reached out from a Barcelona under quarantine to ask Mark how he’s holding up, how the virus is affecting Flea Market Barcelona in particular, and how he thinks we’re going to come out of this crisis. Stay tuned for calm patience and respect. Mark’s a rock.

