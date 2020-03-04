Music Pills to Swallow

Gorgeous and graceful. This is Poliça. Channy Leaneagh fell from a roof and had a serious spine injury that left her with limited mobility for months. As she recovered, taking care of her body and soul, we got the gift of a new album, “When we stay Alive”. It is all about healing, and living the life you want to live. And if you’ve been lucky enough to experience the power in that, well, then you’ll recognize it while listening to Poliça. I can’t wait to feel this alive on March, 3rd at La Nau.