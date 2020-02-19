The Black Madonna’s concert on Friday 21st was on our radar anyway but when her agency wrote asking if we’d like to interview her, we’d got excited and hopeful:

“I’m reaching out”, wrote Anabelle Kemplen, “to check if you might be interested in setting up an interview with the DJ/producer The Black Madonna? On February 14th, she will perform at Nitsa, Barcelona to raise funds and awareness for refugees as part of he ‘We Still Believe: Choose Love Tour’. The organisation helps almost 1 million people, particularly those seeking asylum on the grounds of persecution for being LGBTQI in their home countries. Is this a topic you would be interested in discussing with The Black Madonna?”

Yes, we were interested even though Anabelle got the date wrong in the subject line and in the email body. All cool. We had so many questions and wanted them answered – whether on Valentines or this Friday / Saturday.

Sadly, being the small editorial team that we are, a video interview wasn’t granted and we don’t have the resources to transcribe stuff last minute. That said, we support her mission wholeheartedly and will be attending the concert – paying for our tickets.

If the LGBTQI+ refugee subject interests you, check out Rea Bathgate’s article that we published some two years ago: bcnmes.com/lgbtqi-refugees-welcome-nicol

Love, The Editors.

More info about the concerts and a better quality pic @ sala-apolo.com/en/event/nitsa-club-2399