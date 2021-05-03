At BCN Més we like the future. We’ve always considered it something bright, and worth fighting for. If not, would we still be working in local, independent media?

So when we were given the opportunity to take over the editorial reigns of Atlas of the Future for one, precious, collaborative month to research and write about international farming projects dedicating themselves to finding a sustainable path to a better tomorrow, we jumped at the chance. (Turns out we like sustainable futures over, um, those other ones.)

And so, dear readers, here we are one month presenting what will obviously be the editorial mashup of the millennia: a BCN Més + Atlas of the Future joint. The question is, are you ready to read?