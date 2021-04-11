We’re very excited to announce the first of many collaborations with a brand new publication called The Posttraumatic.

The guys behind the paper are – like us – based in beautiful downtown Barcelona and have just launched their very first edition. 39 artists participate in the language of their choice (English, Spanish, Catalan or visual), questioning how we consume information nowadays.

After Covid hit, when we had to send our own trilingual print product on sabbatical, we’re so very happy (and a tiny bit jealous) to see a new trilingual paper that treats serious subjects with respect and humor rise from the Pandemic’s ashes. Congratulations!

And, if you subscribe to El Papel in the next few days (while supplies last) we’ll send you the first edition of The Posttraumatic and some fun merch for free with your first issue. The perfect balance of trauma and recovery.