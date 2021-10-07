Dissabte, 9 de octubre 2021
Si Swab és alternatiu The Exploding Fest ho és x4. Et sona el Forat de la vergonya? Santa Caterina, Sant Pere Més Baix? Bé, al mateix Casal del Pou de la Figuera, 20 artistes visuals, intèrprets i músics prometen no conformar-se. S’han fet referències a les explosions artístiques d’Andy Warhol. Hauríeu d’anar-hi si… voleu treure-us de sobre la sensació que no encaixeu enlloc. Ells improvisaran i tu també hauries. No hauríeu d’anar-hi si… planificar la vostra vida no figura a la vostra to-do list de Notion.
També podeu aixecar-vos del sofà per:
Spicy Fest si us agrada el picant, Genís Bagés si trobeu consol en la frustració d’altres persones amb les xarxes socials, i Jazztrònica si creieu que el Monumental Club no està malament, però podria ser mooolt millor.
Saturday, October 9th 2021
If Swab gets an “alt”, The Exploding Fest one gets a “4x”. Does el Forat de la vergonya ring a bell? Santa Catarina, Sant Pere Més Baix? Well, right there, at the neighbourhood-run Casal del Pou de la Figuera 20 visual artists, performers and musicians promise not to conform. References to Andy Warhol’s artistic explosions have been made. You should go if… you want to shake off that feeling that you don’t fit in anywhere. They’ll improvise and so should you. You shouldn’t go if… planning your life is on your Notion to-do list.
You might also get off the couch for:
Spicy Fest if you like it hot, Genís Bagés if you find solace in other people’s frustration with social media, and Jazztrònica if you think Monumental Club isn’t bad but could be soooo much better.
