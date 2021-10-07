Saturday, October 9th 2021



If Swab gets an “alt”, The Exploding Fest one gets a “4x”. Does el Forat de la vergonya ring a bell? Santa Catarina, Sant Pere Més Baix? Well, right there, at the neighbourhood-run Casal del Pou de la Figuera 20 visual artists, performers and musicians promise not to conform. References to Andy Warhol’s artistic explosions have been made. You should go if… you want to shake off that feeling that you don’t fit in anywhere. They’ll improvise and so should you. You shouldn’t go if… planning your life is on your Notion to-do list.